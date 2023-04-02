Home / India News / Bus falls into ditch on Mussoorie-Dehradun road, 22 people injured

Bus falls into ditch on Mussoorie-Dehradun road, 22 people injured

ANI |
Apr 02, 2023 02:48 PM IST

As many as 22 people, including the bus driver, were injured when a bus fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradhun road on Sunday, said Police.

22 people, including the bus driver, were injured after a bus fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradhun road
According to the Mussoorie police, "With the help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), all the injured have been rescued and admitted to the hospital for treatment."

The condition of three passengers is serious, said police.

Further details awaited.

