Monday, Apr 22, 2024
Businessman pushes man off terrace of five-star hotel in UP's Bareilly: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 09:02 AM IST

The CCTV camera footage installed at the hotel's terrace captured the chilling incident, including the altercation that unfolded at the scene.

A businessman reportedly pushed a man off the terrace of a five-star hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after an argument broke out between his son and the victim at a pre-wedding party in the early hours of Sunday, NDTV reported. The victim, Sarthak Agrawal, who is also a businessman in the health sector, has been admitted to a medical college in critical condition.

A businessman at a pre-wedding party pushed a man off the terrace of a five-star hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly following an altercation with his son in the early hours of Sunday.(Source: NDTV)
A businessman at a pre-wedding party pushed a man off the terrace of a five-star hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly following an altercation with his son in the early hours of Sunday.(Source: NDTV)

A CCTV camera footage surfaced online shows the chilling incident and an altercation that occurred on the hotel terrace. In the video, the accused, Sanjeev Arora, can be seen entering the scene and moments before throwing Sarthak Agrawal off the building, the victim was seen touching the feet of the Sanjeev Arora.

Even after witnessing the victim's fall, while others rushed to check on him, Sanjeev Arora continued in the altercation with another man, whom he was also reportedly beaten up by the accused.

What happened?

According to the NDTV report, Sarthak Agrawal, accompanied by his friends, including Ridim Arora, attended a party at the hotel. During the event, an argument broke out between the two, resulting in a physical altercation around 2am. Subsequently, Ridim contacted his father, Sanjeev Arora, a textile businessman, for assistance at the scene.

Video footage captured a tense exchange between the two groups prior to the arrival of Sanjeev Arora. Sarthak Agrawal was seen touching Sanjeev Arora's feet, after which Sanjeev Arora seized him by the collar, slapped and subsequently pushed him off the hotel terrace. Arora's actions did not end there, as he went on to assault another person standing nearby.

Sanjay Agrawal, the father of the victim, has refuted any association with the accused, according to the report. “Neither my son nor I have any idea who these people are,” Sanjay Agrawal was quoted as saying by NDTV.

According to a First Information Report, the accused, allegedly intoxicated, assaulted the victim without any provocation. A case pertaining to the incident has been registered under charges of assault causing grievous harm.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

