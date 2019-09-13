Busy on phone, woman sits on mating snakes, dies after bite

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 02:57 IST

A 30-year-old woman died of snake bite when she, while talking to her husband on mobile phone, sat on a pair of snakes that were mating on her bed, at her residence in Reyan village, under Gola police station area of Gorakhpur district.

According to a family member of the deceased, the incident occurred on Saturday when Gita Yadav was busy talking on the phone with her husband Jai Singh, who is employed in Thailand. Gita, whose 7-year-old daughter was sleeping with her grandmother in the next room, failed to spot the mating snakes due to the bed sheet having a ‘thick dark-lined pattern’ and the dim light in the room, her kin said.

On being bit, the woman screamed but immediately fainted on the floor as froth started coming out of her mouth, the relative said.

She was rushed to a private doctor, who referred her to the district hospital in Mau, where she died during treatment.

Dr Santosh Singh, who attended to her in the village, said: “She was brought to my hospital with a snake bite. As her condition worsened, I referred her to the district hospital for treatment. The intensity of the venom suggested that the snakes might be cobras.”

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 02:55 IST