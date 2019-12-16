e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / India News

CAA an insult to Savarkar, says Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena voted in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday but walked out before the bill was put to vote in the Rajya Sabha two days later.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2019 04:34 IST
HTC & Agencies
HTC & Agencies
Hindustan Times, Nagpur
Thackeray said the BJP-led central government has created an atmosphere of fear in the country in the name of persecuted minorities and has put real issues aside
Thackeray said the BJP-led central government has created an atmosphere of fear in the country in the name of persecuted minorities and has put real issues aside(ANI)
         

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday accused his former ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of “insulting” Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar by pushing the amended citizenship act.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature, the Shiv Sena chief said: “Savarkar had demanded bringing land from the Sindhu river to Kanyakumari under one country. Instead of doing that, the BJP-led Central government is simply accepting persecuted minorities into India by defying Savarkar, which is an insult to him... The CAA [Citizenship (Amendment) Act] is against the views of Savarkar”

The Shiv Sena voted in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday but walked out before the bill was put to vote in the Rajya Sabha two days later.

Stating that their queries on the new legislation remain unanswered, Thackeray said: “We are checking the legality of the new law. Some people have challenged the CAA in the Supreme Court. We are waiting to find out whether the new act fits the framework of the Constitution or not. Our queries on the new law still remain unanswered.”

Thackeray said the BJP-led central government has created an “atmosphere of fear” in the country in the name of persecuted minorities and has put real issues aside. “If the minorities were being persecuted in neighbouring countries, the central government should have questioned those countries why the so-called atrocities were being committed against them,” he said.

tags
top news
Jamia students detained after clash with Delhi police released
Jamia students detained after clash with Delhi police released
After Aligarh, protests in Hyderabad, Varanasi, Kolkata over Jamia clashes
After Aligarh, protests in Hyderabad, Varanasi, Kolkata over Jamia clashes
CAA fire rages in Delhi, buses torched; cops lathi-charge agitators
CAA fire rages in Delhi, buses torched; cops lathi-charge agitators
AMU closed till Jan 5 after violence on campus, internet services suspended
AMU closed till Jan 5 after violence on campus, internet services suspended
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news