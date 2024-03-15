‘CAA true act of democracy’: US singer Mary Millben lauds PM Modi's leadership

US singer Mary Millben on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “compassionate leadership” over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India, saying that it is a “pathway to peace for Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists seeking religious freedom”. She also called CAA a “true act of democracy”. American singer Mary Millben. (ANI Photo)

Millben was reacting to the US' “concern” about the notification of the CAA rules. According to the African-American singer, who went viral after touching PM Modi's feet during his visit to the US in June 2023, the US should aim to be a better democratic partner in tone when PM Modi is re-elected for a third term.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“@StateDept, PM @narendramodi is demonstrating compassionate leadership towards those being persecuted for their faith and providing a home to them in #India. A pathway to peace for Christians/Hindus/Sikhs/Jain/Buddhists seeking #religiousfreedom. When the PM is reelected for a third term, aim to be a better democratic partner in tone. The Citizen Amendment Act is a true act of democracy,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier in the day, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US is closely monitoring CAA's implementation in India as they are “concerned”. “We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles,” he said.

Shortly after Miller's statement, India reacted strongly saying that the CAA is “India's internal matter” and that the US' statement on its implementation is “misplaced, misinformed and unwarranted”.

Also read: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking stay on CAA rules on March 19

“As you are well aware, the CAA 2019 is an internal matter of India and is in keeping with India's inclusive traditions and a long-standing commitment to human rights…As regards the US State Department's statement on the implementation of CAA, and there have been comments made by several others, we are of the view that it is misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted. India's constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all its citizens,” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while addressing a press conference.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was notified by the central government on March 11. It amends the Citizenship Act of 1955 to provide a path to Indian citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis who migrated from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Under the act, migrants who entered India till December 31, 2014, and suffered “religious persecution or fear or religious persecution” in the country of their origin would be made eligible for accelerated citizenship.