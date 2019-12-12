e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / India News

CAB Bill Protests: Centre will try to address concerns, Shah assures Tripura delegations

The home minister also had a separate meeting with Kirit Pradyot Deb Barman, the head of the royal family of Tripura, and Tripura People’s Front (TPF) president Patal Kanya Jamatia on the matter.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2019 22:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Home Minister Amit Shah meets with delegations of IPFT and Joint Movement Against CAB from Tripura and discussed their concerns over CAB, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Home Minister Amit Shah meets with delegations of IPFT and Joint Movement Against CAB from Tripura and discussed their concerns over CAB, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured a delegation of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), a BJP ally, that the Modi government would try to address their concerns over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The home minister also had a separate meeting with Kirit Pradyot Deb Barman, the head of the royal family of Tripura, and Tripura People’s Front (TPF) president Patal Kanya Jamatia on the matter.

“Met with delegations of IPFT and Joint Movement Against CAB from Tripura and discussed their concerns over CAB. Modi government will try to solve their issues in a positive way,” Shah tweeted.

The home minister also thanked the delegation “for their appeal to maintain peace and call off the strike”.

The Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (JMCCAB) on Wednesday called off its indefinite strike against the legislation, following an assurance of a meeting with the Union Home Minister.

The decision to call of the stir was announced after a meeting between JMACAB representatives and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill or JMACAB is an umbrella body of tribal parties and indigenous organisations in the state. The Bill, which proposes to give citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who have come to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh facing religious persecution there, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and by Lok Sabha on Monday.

tags
top news
Two killed in firing in Assam as anger over Citizenship Bill grips North East
Two killed in firing in Assam as anger over Citizenship Bill grips North East
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Thunderstorm, heavy rains lash Delhi, several flights diverted; brings in winter chill
Thunderstorm, heavy rains lash Delhi, several flights diverted; brings in winter chill
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
My home state is burning: Papon cancels Delhi show amid tension in Assam
My home state is burning: Papon cancels Delhi show amid tension in Assam
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news