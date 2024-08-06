Cab driver arrested for stalking, raping woman in Bengaluru

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in Bengaluru after CCTV footage of the incident emerged on social media sparking widespread outrage. The video, which has since been widely shared on social media, shows the man approaching the woman from behind and attacking her (File photo)

The accused, Suresh KN, accosted the 34-year-old woman at around 5am on August 2, when she was waiting for her friends to go for a morning walk in Krishna Nagar area of Bengaluru, police officials said.

The video, which has since been widely shared on social media, shows the man approaching the woman from behind and attacking her. The woman can be seen struggling to escape. The video led to the quick arrest of the accused on Monday. The accused works as a cab driver and lives just half a kilometre away from the spot where he assaulted the woman, Konanakunte police inspector B Papanna said. He had been stalking the woman for some days before attacking her on August 2, he said.

“The accused committed the assault after dropping off call centre employees and spotting the woman alone,” the officer said. “A case was registered against Suresh under several sections of the BNS Act, including 74 (criminal assault on a woman), 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking), 79 (attempt to outrage the dignity of a woman), and 126 (voluntarily obstructing lawful movement).”

The accused was produced before a local court on Monday, which sent him to 14 days of judicial custody, Papanna said.

Meanwhile, three officers from the Konanakunte police station have been suspended for alleged negligence in the case.

Local media reported that the woman approached police to file a complaint on Saturday, but the officers sent her back calling it a petty issue. Bengaluru south division deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Lokesh B Jagalasar said, “The suspension of the officers was necessary due to their negligence in addressing the complaint and failing to respond appropriately to the seriousness of the incident.”