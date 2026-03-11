Cabinet approval to 11km-long stretch linking Noida's Jewar airport to Faridabad

Officials said about 7.8km corridor passes through notified urban limits under the Faridabad Master Plan 2031, prompting the decision to build this portion as an elevated stretch to accommodate planned high-density urban development and future infrastructure expansion.

According to a press release, the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a revised total capital cost of ₹3,631 crore for the construction of the greenfield expressway. The elevated stretch between the DND–Ballabhgarh bypass and Jewar airport would cost ₹689.24 crore, of which the Haryana government will bear ₹450 crore.

The road was originally planned as an at-grade corridor and work had already begun under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, the Centre’s flagship highway development programme aimed at building and upgrading key economic corridors across the country.

The Union cabinet on Tuesday approved a modification to a greenfield expressway to include an 11km-long elevated stretch between Jewar’s Noida International Airport and Faridabad at a revised cost of ₹3,631 crore.

The elevated corridor will link Jewar airport with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway’s Faridabad–Ballabhgarh–Sohna spur, improving regional connectivity and access to the upcoming airport in Jewar. The government said the project is expected to unlock the full potential of the Jewar airport–Delhi-Mumbai Expressway corridor while supporting sustainable urban development in Faridabad.

Union information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the corridor will significantly improve connectivity to Jewar airport.

“With this road, Jewar airport’s connectivity will be established with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Yamuna Expressway, the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway (Delhi–Faridabad–Ballabhgarh–Sohna spur), and the Dedicated Freight Corridor,” Vaishnaw said.

“As Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has always emphasised, we have to have multi-modal connectivity in which every mode can benefit from other modes. With that Gati Shakti mindset, this project was approved by the Cabinet today,” he added.

The cabinet also approved several other projects related to infrastructure and rural water supply, including the upgrade of the Madurai airport in Tamil Nadu to an international aviation hub.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had last Friday granted an aerodrome licence to the upcoming Noida International Airport, clearing the final regulatory hurdle ahead of its launch and paving the way for operations to begin within 45 days.

In its first phase, the airport will feature a single runway and a terminal capable of handling 12 million passengers annually. The facility is expected to expand in phases to accommodate up to 70 million passengers in the future.

The licence certifies that the airport meets the safety and operational standards prescribed by the aviation regulator. According to a government statement, the airport has been licensed under the “Public Use” category for all-weather operations.