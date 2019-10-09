e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Cabinet approves 5% hike in dearness allowance; Diwali gift, says Prakash Javadekar

The 5 % hike in Dearness Allowance will benefit over 48 lakh Central Government employees and 62 lakh pensioners.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Cabinet has approved 5% hike in dearness allowance, Diwali gift, announced Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday.
The Cabinet has approved 5% hike in dearness allowance, Diwali gift, announced Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday.
         

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a 5 % hike in Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees, and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from July 2019 to compensate for price rise.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

This will benefit over 48 lakh Central Government employees and 62 lakh pensioners. This is a Diwali gift to employees, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 14:04 IST

