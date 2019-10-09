Cabinet approves 5% hike in dearness allowance; Diwali gift, says Prakash Javadekar

india

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a 5 % hike in Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees, and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from July 2019 to compensate for price rise.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

This will benefit over 48 lakh Central Government employees and 62 lakh pensioners. This is a Diwali gift to employees, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

