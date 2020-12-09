e-paper
Cabinet approves Provision of Submarine Optical Fibre Cable Connectivity between Mainland, Lakshadweep Islands

Cabinet approves Provision of Submarine Optical Fibre Cable Connectivity between Mainland, Lakshadweep Islands

The Project envisages the provision of a direct communication link through a dedicated submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) between Kochi and 11 Islands of Lakshadweep viz. Kavaratti, Kalpeni, Agati, Amini, Androth, Minicoy, Bangaram, Bitra, Chetlat, Kiltan, and Kadmat, said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a press briefing here.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:49 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
New Delhi
Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Santosh Gangwar during a press conference on Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi.
Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Santosh Gangwar during a press conference on Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi. (PTI)
         

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, gave its approval for Provision of Submarine Optical Fibre Cable Connectivity between Mainland (Kochi) and Lakshadweep Islands (KLI Project).

The estimated cost of implementation is about Rs 1,072 crore including operational expenses for 5 years. The Project would be funded by the Universal Service Obligation Fund.

As per an official release, the submarine connectivity project will have a vital role in the delivery of e-governance services at the doorstep of citizens, potential development of fisheries, coconut-based industries and high-value tourism, educational development in terms of the education and in health care in terms of telemedicine facilities.

It will help in the establishment of numerous businesses, augment e-commerce activities and provide adequate support to educational institutes for knowledge sharing. The Lakshadweep Islands have the potential to become a hub of logistic services.

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been nominated as Project Execution Agency and Telecommunications Consultant India Limited (TCIL) as the Technical Consultant of the Project to assist Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The project is targeted to be completed by May 2023.

