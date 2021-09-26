Cabinet Expansion LIVE: Jitin Prasada to be inducted to Uttar Pradesh cabinet
- Cabinet expansion in Punjab, UP Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to expand cabinet ahead of polls.
Two poll-bound states Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are slated to expand their cabinet on Sunday. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to induct more than five new faces to the cabinet. Channi who took office last week finalised on the new set of ministers after several rounds of consultations with Congress high command.
Uttar Pradesh is also going to get a new set of ministers today. The cabinet expansion is scheduled to be held in the evening. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to induct seven new faces ahead of the legislative assembly elections which are scheduled to be held next year.
Follow all the updates here:
-
SEP 26, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Randeep Singh Nabha arrives for cabinet expansion
Nabha, who is likely to be inducted, arrived for the cabinet expansion.
-
SEP 26, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Will do nothing but grab money: SAD slams Congress ahead of cabinet expansion
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal also said that they will review every decision taken by the new cabinet.
-
SEP 26, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Jiten Prasada, who left Congress to join BJP, to get cabinet post
Jiten Prasada to be appointed UP cabinet minister plus five state ministers
-
SEP 26, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Amid controversy, Rana Gurjit Singh arrives for cabinet expansion
Rana Gurjit Singh, who is facing opposition from several leaders from his own party, arrives for the oath-taking ceremony. Gurjit Singh who holds power and irrigation portfolio’s was dropped from the Punjab cabinet in the midst of controversy due to sand mine auction. In the letter the MLA’s, said that he was dropped from the cabinet in January 2018 due to the infamous mining scandal involving him, his family and his companies directly in the said scandal.
-
SEP 26, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Punjab cabinet expansion - Who all are likely to be inducted?
Navtej Singh Cheema from Sultanpur Lodhi, Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Bholath, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal from Phagwara, Bawa Henry from Jalandhar (north) and Pawan Adiya from Sham Chaurasi are supposed to included to the Punjab cabinet.
-
SEP 26, 2021 03:39 PM IST
New UP ministers to hold post for 150 days
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion could be the shortest ever expansion undertaken by any government in the state with few months to go for the polls.
-
SEP 26, 2021 03:27 PM IST
No reports of ministers being axed from UP cabinet
The 53-member Yogi ministry may accommodate seven more ministers but there are no reports of ministers being axed.
-
SEP 26, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh cabinet reshuffle at 5:30pm
Uttar Pradesh to reshuffle its cabinet at 5:30pm. “At 5.30 pm on Sunday, the expansion of UP government would take place,” a message from the Raj Bhawan confirmed.
-
SEP 26, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Punjab industries minister Sundar Sham Arora thanks Cong leadership
The former Punjab minister vacated the Government House on Saturday and thanked the Congress leadership for giving him a chance to serve the state.
-
SEP 26, 2021 02:56 PM IST
'What did we do wrong': 2 former Punjab ministers ask Cong high command
Balbir Singh Sidhu and Gurpreet Singh Kangar questioned party high command regarding their names being dropped from the cabinet.
-
SEP 26, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Few Congress leaders oppose inclusion of Rana Gurjit Singh
Rana Gurjit Singh's inclusion in the Punjab cabinet has irked some Congress leaders, reports PTI.
