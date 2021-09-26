Home / India News / Cabinet Expansion LIVE: Jitin Prasada to be inducted to Uttar Pradesh cabinet
Punjab chief minister (L) Charanjit Singh Channi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister (R) Yogi Adityanath to expand their cabinets today as Punjab and Uttar Pradesh head towards legislative elections in 2022.
Punjab chief minister (L) Charanjit Singh Channi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister (R) Yogi Adityanath to expand their cabinets today as Punjab and Uttar Pradesh head towards legislative elections in 2022. (PTI/AFP/HT Photos)
Live

Cabinet Expansion LIVE: Jitin Prasada to be inducted to Uttar Pradesh cabinet

  • Cabinet expansion in Punjab, UP Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to expand cabinet ahead of polls. 
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 04:19 PM IST

Two poll-bound states Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are slated to expand their cabinet on Sunday. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to induct more than five new faces to the cabinet. Channi who took office last week finalised on the new set of ministers after several rounds of consultations with Congress high command.

Uttar Pradesh is also going to get a new set of ministers today. The cabinet expansion is scheduled to be held in the evening. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to induct seven new faces ahead of the legislative assembly elections which are scheduled to be held next year.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 26, 2021 04:19 PM IST

    Randeep Singh Nabha arrives for cabinet expansion

    Randeep Singh Nabha arrives
    Randeep Singh Nabha arrives (N Sharma/HT Punjab)

    Nabha, who is likely to be inducted, arrived for the cabinet expansion. 

  • SEP 26, 2021 04:05 PM IST

    Will do nothing but grab money: SAD slams Congress ahead of cabinet expansion

    The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal also said that they will review every decision taken by the new cabinet. 

  • SEP 26, 2021 04:02 PM IST

    Jiten Prasada, who left Congress to join BJP, to get cabinet post

    Jiten Prasada to be appointed UP cabinet minister plus five state ministers

  • SEP 26, 2021 03:59 PM IST

    Amid controversy, Rana Gurjit Singh arrives for cabinet expansion

    Rana Gurjit Singh, who is facing opposition from several leaders from his own party, arrives for the oath-taking ceremony. Gurjit Singh who holds power and irrigation portfolio’s was dropped from the Punjab cabinet in the midst of controversy due to sand mine auction. In the letter the MLA’s, said that he was dropped from the cabinet in January 2018 due to the infamous mining scandal involving him, his family and his companies directly in the said scandal.

  • SEP 26, 2021 03:45 PM IST

    Punjab cabinet expansion - Who all are likely to be inducted? 

    Navtej Singh Cheema from Sultanpur Lodhi, Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Bholath, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal from Phagwara, Bawa Henry from Jalandhar (north) and Pawan Adiya from Sham Chaurasi are supposed to included to the Punjab cabinet. 

  • SEP 26, 2021 03:39 PM IST

    New UP ministers to hold post for 150 days

    The Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion could be the shortest ever expansion undertaken by any government in the state with few months to go for the polls.

  • SEP 26, 2021 03:27 PM IST

    No reports of ministers being axed from UP cabinet

    The 53-member Yogi ministry may accommodate seven more ministers but there are no reports of ministers being axed. 

  • SEP 26, 2021 03:25 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh cabinet reshuffle at 5:30pm

    Uttar Pradesh to reshuffle its cabinet at 5:30pm. “At 5.30 pm on Sunday, the expansion of UP government would take place,” a message from the Raj Bhawan confirmed. 

  • SEP 26, 2021 03:16 PM IST

    Punjab industries minister Sundar Sham Arora thanks Cong leadership

    The former Punjab minister vacated the Government House on Saturday and thanked the Congress leadership for giving him a chance to serve the state.

  • SEP 26, 2021 02:56 PM IST

    'What did we do wrong': 2 former Punjab ministers ask Cong high command

    Balbir Singh Sidhu and Gurpreet Singh Kangar questioned party high command regarding their names being dropped from the cabinet. 

  • SEP 26, 2021 02:54 PM IST

    Few Congress leaders oppose inclusion of Rana Gurjit Singh

    Rana Gurjit Singh's inclusion in the Punjab cabinet has irked some Congress leaders, reports PTI.

