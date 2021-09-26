Cabinet Expansion LIVE: Jitin Prasada to be inducted to Uttar Pradesh cabinet

Two poll-bound states Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are slated to expand their cabinet on Sunday. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to induct more than five new faces to the cabinet. Channi who took office last week finalised on the new set of ministers after several rounds of consultations with Congress high command.

Uttar Pradesh is also going to get a new set of ministers today. The cabinet expansion is scheduled to be held in the evening. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to induct seven new faces ahead of the legislative assembly elections which are scheduled to be held next year.