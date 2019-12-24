Cabinet likely to consider funding update of NPR

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 10:45 IST

The Union Cabinet is likely to consider a proposal on Tuesday to allocate funds for updating the National Population Register (NPR), an exercise which is to commence from April next year, people familiar with the matter said.

The proposal is a part of the agenda of the cabinet meeting, PTI said on Monday, quoting sources.

A senior government official, when contacted, refused to confirm or deny the development. The NPR is a list of “usual residents” of the country. A “usual resident” is defined, for the purposes of NPR, as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

The data for NPR was collected in 2010 along with the house-listing phase of Census of India 2011.

The update of this data was done during 2015 by conducting door-to-door survey. The digitisation of the updated information has been completed. It has been decided to update the NPR along with the house-listing phase of Census 2021 during April to September 2020 in all the states/UTs except Assam, according to the website of the Office of the registrar general, and census commissioner.

The objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)