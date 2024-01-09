Cabinet sub-committee formed to implement six-guarantees of Telangana govt

Hyderabad Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday constituted a cabinet sub-committee to look into the implementation of six guarantees, promised by the Congress before the recent assembly elections in the state. Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday constituted a cabinet sub-committee to look into the implementation of six guarantees, promised by the Congress before the recent assembly elections in the state. (PTI)

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting convened by the chief minister with senior ministers and higher officials and nodal officers of “Praja Palana,” a 10-day long programme held by the state government from December 28 to January 6, to receive applications from eligible beneficiaries of the six guarantees.

The cabinet sub-committee will be chaired by deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will be the members.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vikramarka said in all, applications were received from 12.58 million people seeking assistance from the government for various guarantees. “Of them, 10.59 million applications pertained to five different guarantees and the remaining 19.92 applications pertained to other guarantees,” he said.

The applications were received from the people at “Praja Palana” programmes held in 12,769 gram panchayats and 3,623 municipal wards. In the gram panchayats, 11.14 million people submitted their applications. “As many as 3,714 official teams were involved in the receipt of applications through 44,568 counters,” the deputy chief minister said.

He said the government had appointed a senior IAS officer for each of 10 erstwhile common districts and five zones of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to conduct “Praja Palana” programme. “The government directed that the digitisation of all the applications be completed by January 17, but the officials sought time till the month end for a fool-proof data entry after due verification,” he said.

State information minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the digitisation of applications for six guarantees was being done with the help of 30,000 data entry operators. “As promised, we shall implement all the guarantees within 100 days of the completion of our government,” Reddy said.

He said once the data-entry process was completed, there would be physical verification of the applicants. “The details of the applicants would be displayed online between January 25 and 30. The applications would be linked to Aadhaar cards and ration cards of the beneficiaries in order to prevent misuse of the schemes.

“Our objective is to see that the genuine beneficiaries would get the benefits of our guarantees,” the minister added.