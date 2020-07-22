CAG reports help enhance effectiveness of governance: Vice president

india

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:07 IST

Several reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) have led to changes in regulatory framework, governance structures and delivery mechanism of the government, ensuring economy, efficiency and effectiveness of operations, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday.

“Today, the CAG has evolved as an enabler to Balasaheb’s vision that not only ensures public financial accountability but also acts as a friend, philosopher and guide of the executive,” he said, while unveiling a statue of BR Ambedkar in the CAG office in New Delhi.

He said Ambedkar is the architect of the Constitution and one of the builders of modern India, which mandates the CAG to promote accountability, transparency and good governance through high-quality auditing and accounting and provide independent assurance to our stakeholders, the legislature, the executive and the public, that public funds are being used efficiently and for intended purposes.

Though the history of the audit department is almost 160 years old, it was the Constitution that proved catalytic in transforming this organisation of the colonial era into an independent pillar of Indian parliamentary democracy, he said.

“Today, CAG is a strong and credible institution and the credit for this must go to the framers of our Constitution, particularly to Dr Ambedkar, who had the vision to ensure independence and wide mandate to the CAG,” he added.

Ambedkar’s life and work have inspired the nation and it is heartening to see the core values of CAG – independence, objectivity, integrity, reliability, professional excellence, transparency and positive approach – draw inspiration from his life and work, he said.

He said corruption is a major malaise affecting growth and development and all stakeholders – the government, civil society and people – must endeavour to collectively stamp out the menace.

“While the Constitution reflected the vision of Dr Ambedkar and its framers gave us one of the best living documents, it is for every Indian, be it an ordinary citizen or a person occupying high constitutional post, to ensure that the sanctity of our Constitution is upheld at all times and never violated. Otherwise, it will be tantamount to betraying the trust and faith of the founding fathers,” he said.

“For all the citizens of India, the Constitution remains a sacred book and a guiding beacon on all matters. We should salute the constitution-framers for their vision and statesmanship in giving us a constitution that laid a strong foundation for our parliamentary democracy and stood the test of times,” he added.