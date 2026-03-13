Called to hotel, strangled her: DU student kills woman over marriage pressure

A 24-year-old Delhi University student was arrested on Friday over allegedly strangling a woman to death after she was “pressuring” him for marriage. The victim's body was found inside a hotel room in Old Delhi's Lahori Gate area earlier this week. Police said the accused, booked under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS, will be produced before the concerned court (HT Photo/Representational Image)

The accused, identified as Abishek Tiwari, is a resident of Shahdara and has been arrested for the murder of the 25-year-old woman, who worked as an accountant at a private company in Chandani Chowk, news agency PTI reported.

During questioning, Tiwari told investigators that he had met the woman around two years ago through a mutual friend and that the two gradually became close. He said that in recent months she had been pressuring him to marry her, something he claimed he did not want.

The woman, a resident of Maujpur in north-east Delhi, was living with her parents, grandmother and younger sister.

Called to hotel, strangled her Police said that the accused planned the murder “due to marriage pressure." He called her to meet him at a hotel on Church Mission Road on March 11. After having physical relations with her, he allegedly strangled her to death with his hands and fled the spot, PTI quoted DCP (North) Raja Banthia as saying.

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The woman went into the hotel around noon on March 11 with Tiwari. Meanwhile, the accused was reportedly seen leaving the hotel once around 5 pm after locking the room from the outside.

The accused is pursuing B.Com through the School of Open Learning, University of Delhi, and was working as an accountant at a shop in Chandni Chowk, the DCP said.

The matter came to light at 12:30 am on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, when a staff member informed police that the occupants of the room were not responding despite repeated knocks on the door.

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Following this, the police forced the door open and found the woman lying on the bed, partially covered with a blanket, the official said. “There was blood on the bed and clothes lying nearby,” he added.

Meanwhile, the woman's family had also lodged a missing person's report at the Jafrabad police station after her phone was unreachable and she did not return home on Wednesday.

Police said the accused, booked under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS, will be produced before the court and his custody will be sought for further questioning.