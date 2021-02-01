IND USA
The unique helpline became operational for the budget session to help MPs quickly access reference notes and background material for debates.(HT Photo)
Calls for PM’s number, vaccines flood 24/7 helpline for MPs

Some people have dialled the helpline to ask for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s phone number. One person called up the staff to seek an appointment with the PM as he “needs to give the PM some advice on the farmers’ protests.”
By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:31 AM IST

It was meant to be an exclusive, 24/7 helpline for members of the Lok Sabha to access reference notes and background material for taking part in debates. But from the start, people who staff the helpline have been kept busy fending off queries from citizens on issues that have nothing to do with Parliament.

Some people have dialled the helpline to ask for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s phone number. One person called up the staff to seek an appointment with the PM as he “needs to give the PM some advice on the farmers’ protests”, officials involved in the project said on condition of anonymity.

Planned by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the unique helpline became operational on the eve of the budget session that began on Friday to help MPs quickly access reference notes and background material for debates. The round-the-clock service can be availed from anywhere in the country and abroad. Because many lawmakers, especially those from the Lok Sabha, have the added responsibility of managing their constituencies, such information has been made available just a call away .

But the helpline started buzzing with calls after the contact numbers were frequently flashed on the Lok Sabha TV channel that is very popular in rural belts and smaller towns. The farmers’ protests and the Covid-19 vaccines were what the citizens were most interested about.

“We got many enquiries with curious people asking ‘when are we getting the Covid-19 vaccines.’ While these calls reflect genuine concerns of people, unfortunately the helpline can’t solve their issues,” said one of the officials cited above.

Also read: Budget to focus on job creation, health today

To be sure, a few calls have come from the MPs as well. “The debates in the budget session are yet to start but we have already got 4-5 lawmakers wanting notes..and background {information}. More MPs will definitely avail this service as this is the easiest way to access quality data and research material,” said another official.

The assistants of some MPs, however, have also called to find out which seat is allocated for the lawmakers. In the scattered seating arrangement spread over the chamber and the galleries of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, all MPs have been allotted specific seat numbers to adhere to social distancing norms.

Named Parliamentary Research and Information Support to Members (PRISM), the helpline to cater to the requirements of the MPs has become operational at a time when the traditional schedules of parliament sessions have been overhauled amid the pandemic.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been operating in two different schedules between 9 am and 9 pm since the monsoon session. A dedicated team of 12-13 people including officials and research assistants of PRISM will process calls and messages from MPs anytime and send them the information they need, using primary and other authentic resources.

“We have created an internal database for this purpose. Also, the Lok Sabha portal has loads of content which are used for MPs,” said another official.

