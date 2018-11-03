Can’t set date for Ram temple, but statue cannot be stopped, says UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday refused to commit on a date for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, saying the matter was being heard by court, but instead, made a case for a Ram statue in the temple town on a day when politically inclined seers hinted on a move forward in December.

On Friday, reports had said that plans were afoot to install a statue of Lord Ram on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya.

“The issue is sub-judice. Since the matter is in court, we won’t be able to set a temple date. But yes, who can stop us from coming up with a grand statue of the Lord in Ayodhya? Who can stop us from developing the temple town?” Maurya told HT over phone.

His comments came on a day when a group of Hindu seers pushing for the Ram temple met in Delhi. Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti, of the Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas, said the temple construction would start from December 6, the day when the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished 25 years ago.

The Congress was quick to point out this and attack the BJP for “double-speak”.

“After suggesting all this while that they are working on a temple law, now they suddenly announce that they would abide by the court,” Congress secretary Devendra Pratap Singh said.

He referred to the build-up in Delhi and Vedanti’s comments on setting the date for temple construction and said, “They are trying to fool the people who would show the BJP its rightful place in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.”

Earlier, Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti had also made a similar declaration in Unnao. “Wait till December,” she said when HT asked her of her views on temple and the recent speculation on BJP mulling a law to pave the way for temple ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute is being heard by the Supreme Court which has listed the matter for the first week of January 2019, following which several BJP and Hindutva leaders have voiced their disappointment.

Maurya, who had earlier said that legislation would be considered if court and consensus fail, however asserted that no structure in the name of Mughal emperor “Babur would come up in Ayodhya”.

In the 90s, the BJP had raised the slogan, “Ram Lalla hum ayenge Mandir wahi banayenge (Lord Ram, we will come and construct a temple at Ram’s birthplace in Ayodhya).”

The opposition has since been questioning BJP’s temple commitment mocking them with their own two liner ... “Ram Lalla hum ayenge .. tareekh nahi batayenge .. (Lord Ram we will come but won’t be able to set a date for temple construction.”

Union home minister Rajnath Singh had during a recent visit to Varanasi, said, “It would be nice and everyone would be happy if a temple comes up.”

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 17:58 IST