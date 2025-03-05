'Can't give up VIP lifestyle': BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Vipassana’ retreat

In a sharp attack on former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva said that the AAP supremo joined a 10-day Vipassana retreat as he is failing to abandon his lavish, VIP lifestyle. Arvind Kejriwal is set to embark on a 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat in Punjab,(Hindustan Times)

The BJP leader also dismissed Kejriwal's meditation retreat as a new medium "to loot taxpayer's money."

"He is not able to leave the lavish lifestyle and VIP culture. This is not Vipassana, but 'Virasata'. It is just a medium to loot the taxpayer's money. This is a desire for enjoyment and facilities which he is not able to leave. It is in his mind to loot the people of Punjab now. He needs to have remorse instead of going for Vipassana," said Sachdeva.

“This is not Vipassana, it’s ‘Virasata’ - a legacy of entitlement,” he said, emphasizing the stark contrast between Kejriwal's humble beginnings and the elite lifestyle he now enjoys. “Instead of meditating, Kejriwal needs to express remorse for his misuse of public funds and excessive indulgence,” Sachdeva added.

Sachdeva's remarks come after Kejriwal, who is set to embark on a 10-day meditation retreat in Punjab, arrived at a guest house in Hoshiarpur, on Tuesday amid tight security.

BJP, SAD slam AAP for Kejriwal's 'red carpet' welcome

Earlier, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticised the extravagant arrangements made for Arvind Kejriwal and highlighted how cars worth over ₹2 crores were part of his convoy.

"There are cars worth more than ₹2 crores, fire brigades, ambulances, and more than 100 commandos in his (Arvind Kejriwal) convoy for his 'Vipassana. ' What type of a common man is he? Arvind Kejriwal is wasting Punjab's money. His purpose is not 'Vipassana' but to fulfil his dream of becoming a CM," Sirsa added.

In a similar vein, Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma also took a jibe at Kejriwal’s retreat, suggesting that the AAP leader’s focus was more on bolstering his political career than on spiritual enlightenment.

Speaking to reporters, Verma stated, "As I was saying during election campaigning, after losing in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal would run in Punjab. Now, they have a government there, he wants to safeguard it. Now, will he become a Rajya Sabha MP or Punjab CM, let's see in the coming days."

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday slammed the AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of rolling out the "red carpet" to party chief Kejriwal upon his arrival in the state.

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema lashed out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. "He should tell why Kejriwal was being accorded a welcome reserved for heads of state when he does not have any constitutional authority and has no relation with Punjab".

Kejriwal's visit comes before Punjab by-election

Kejriwal’s visit to Punjab comes ahead of the upcoming elections, with AAP eyeing crucial positions, including the Ludhiana West by-election.

His retreat, taking place at a guest house in Hoshiarpur, is seen as part of a larger strategy to strengthen AAP’s presence in the state.

Kejriwal has been practising 'Vipassana' for the past few years and has visited mediation centres at several places such as Jaipur, Nagpur, Dharamkot near Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh), and Bengaluru to practice the ancient meditation system.