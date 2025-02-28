‘Kattar beimaan’: Delhi minister says CAG report on health sector to reveal Kejriwal's ‘dishonesty’

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday said the second Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report to be tabled on “Public Health Infrastructure & Management of Health Services,” will reveal that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is “blatantly dishonest.” Delhi minister Parvesh Verma is being greeted by minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa as the former takes charge of his office at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Verma has been allotted the departments of PWD, Water, Legislative Affairs, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Gurdwara Elections.(PTI File)

Sirsa claimed that the reports will reveal the alleged misuse of funds meant for hospitals and health services during the AAP rule.

A CAG report on the scrapped Delhi liquor policy, which revealed an alleged ₹2,002.68 crore loss to the exchequer, was referred to the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday for probe. The BJP government has promised to table almost 14 CAG reports which were allegedly not submitted by the AAP government.

"Another CAG report of Arvind Kejriwal's corruption will be tabled in Delhi Assembly today. How he looted Delhi in the name of hospitals and health services...How there was no power supply in mohalla clinics...The pages of the CAG report will say that Arvind Kejriwal is ‘kattar beimaan,’ (blatantly dishonest) Sirsa told ANI.

The minister claimed that the report would expose lack of electricity in Mohalla clinics and the alleged misuse of funds meant for the health department.

BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay also claimed that the report will make things clear. “The party (AAP) that calls itself transparent has cheated the people of Delhi and committed huge corruption. Certainly, we are fully prepared to bring back every single penny of the people of Delhi... Today, the CM will table the (CAG) report on health (in the Assembly) that will also make so many things crystal clear,” he said.

Normal process, says AAP

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP government of using a normal process to set a “narrative” against the party.

“This is a normal process, although BJP has a habit of setting the narrative. CAG report had to be presented. Our former Chief Minister Atishi had completed all the formalities, and she had submitted the CAG report to the Chairman,” she said.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta heads the finance department and will present the CAG report on 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services' in the Delhi Assembly. The report will review the status of government hospitals, Mohalla clinics, and other health facilities in the national capital.