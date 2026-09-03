Captured in Pakistan for 60 hours, shot down F-16: Who is Group Captain Abhinandan who quit IAF

Varthaman was born in Chennai in 1983. He studied at Sainik School and later enrolled in the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla.

People familiar with the matter told HT that the fighter pilot left the IAF on March 31 and later joined Fly91, a regional carrier.

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman quit the Indian Air Force earlier this year and joined a private airline, said officials close to the matter on Wednesday. The IAF Group Captain became a household name in India after he was captured in 2019 during the Balakot air strikes.

In 2004, he graduated from the combat stream of the IAF and was commissioned as a Flying Officer. After years of training, he was moved to the MiG-21 squadron, where he would be promoted to Flight Lieutenant in 2006, Squadron Leader in 2010 and Wing Commander in 2017.

Balakot airstrikes and Abhinandan's capture Varthaman was one of the key figures involved in the Balakot airstrikes, which were India's response to the Pulwama attack of 2019.

A day after the airstrikes, Varthaman was involved in a dogfight, where he scripted history by downing a F-16 fighter jet. However, seconds after his, his Mig-21 Bison was hit by a missile, forcing him to eject.

Before his aircraft was shot down, the MiG-21 Bison's radio and radars were jammed. After ejecting from the plane, he landed in the village of Horran in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which is around seven kilometres away from the Line of Control.

Also Read | When Abhinandan Varthaman shot down Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet. How it happened

After he bailed out of the aircraft, he was captured by Pakistani forces and held captive for almost 60 hours.

The IAF pilot was returned to India on March 1, 2019, through the Wagah Border in Punjab. Varthaman also underwent a medical checkup after his release, where officials confirmed multiple bruises and a fractured rib. The IAF pilot added that he was not subject to physical torture from Pakistani authorities, but did experience mental harassment.

For his service, Abhinandan was also awarded the Vir Chakra, which is India's third-highest wartime gallantry award.