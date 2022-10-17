Cars, bikes: Chennai-based Jewellery brand has raised the bar for Diwali bonus

With the much awaited festive season of Diwali approaching, it's that time of the year when employees across companies look for their annual bonus and gifts. A Chennai-based jewellery brand - Challani Jewellery - has set the standards high as cars and bikes were gifted to the staff as Diwali gifts on Sunday.

Speaking of his gesture, Jayanthi Lal, the brand owner, told news agency ANI that his staff has stood by him “through all ups and downs” and it would encourage them to do better work. “We are giving cars to 10 people and bikes to 20," he added. This is not the first time the businessman has amazed his staff, according to reports, as earlier he gifted eight cars and 18 bikes leaving some of them with tears of joy.

"They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts," the Challani Jewellery owner said.

According to media reports, he spent Rs. 1.2 crore for these lavish gifts this year. An Instagram post on the brand's account read: “CHALLANI - an emotion to all who have been associated with it and what do we owe to@the beautiful souls out there who have chisels and curated the organisation and its employees to what it is today."

“We have a Special DNA running inside our organisation and that is uncontainable Love, be it towards or customers or our employees we ensure they are just lived unconditionally……. To us for helping be us, thanks to them (sic)," it further read.

(With inputs from ANI)