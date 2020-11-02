e-paper
Home / India News / Cartoon row: Cong MLA arrested in Bhopal for protest against French President

Cartoon row: Cong MLA arrested in Bhopal for protest against French President

Police said that the protest that was held at Bhopal’s Iqbal Maidan also violated prohibitory orders in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 08:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Congress MLA Arif Masood allegedly did not take permission to stage a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron .
Congress MLA Arif Masood allegedly did not take permission to stage a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron .(https://twitter.com/arifmasoodbpl/photo)
         

A Congress MLA from Bhopal and 49 others were arrested on Sunday for violating prohibitory orders by staging a protest on Thursday against French President Emmanuel Macron over the row triggered by cartoons on Prophet Mohammed, police said.

An FIR was registered by Bhopal police under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC against the MLA from Bhopal central constituency Arif Masood and 2,000 people at Talaiya police station on Saturday for staging the protest at Iqbal Maidan against French President without taking any permission from the district administration, said Upendra Jain, additional director general (ADG) of police, Bhopal.

They were released on bail from the police station, according to the police officer.

“They violated prohibitory orders issued by the district collector in view of the coronavirus pandemic, hence the FIR and arrest,” he added.

A heavy police force was deployed at Iqbal Maidan on Sunday as messages were circulated for another protest at the same venue for the evening.

The ADG said the messages were being circulated on social media.

Before his arrest, Masood said, “People who gathered at Iqbal Maidan on Thursday were not invited for the protest. People reached there on their own to register their protest on the France issue.”

