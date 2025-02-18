Case against railway official for assaulting two minors: police

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against a Konkan railway gangman for allegedly assaulting two 14-year-old boys in Palimaru village, Avaralu Mattu, and filming the incident before posting it on social media. Gangmen are railway staff responsible for ensuring a safe and secure journey for passengers. Their duties extend beyond the tracks, providing protection both off-board and outside the platform areas. (HT PHOTO)

Gangmen are railway staff responsible for ensuring a safe and secure journey for passengers. Their duties extend beyond the tracks, providing protection both off-board and outside the platform areas.

“We registered a case at Padubidri police station against the railway employee, identified as Ashok Poojari, on Sunday based on the complaint filed by the boys’ grandfather Abdul Khader. The accused was booked under BNS section 130 (assault) and have also sent a report to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) for further action,” Padubidri police inspector Prasanna Kumar told HT.

“The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday when the boys went near the railway tracks and picked up a piece of iron. Poojari allegedly saw them and assaulted one boy on the head and another on the left leg with a stick,” he said.

The purported 1-minute-30-second video, which HT has seen, of the assault showed the boys digging out iron pieces near the railway track before being confronted and scolded by a man on a scooter. In the video, one of the boys could allegedly be heard saying that he had previously taken seven pieces of iron from the track.

“We will summon Poojari for questioning and take action if he is found guilty,” he added.