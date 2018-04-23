 Cases of child rapes up, pendency in courts high, show statistics | india news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Cases of child rapes up, pendency in courts high, show statistics

As President Ram Nath Kovind signs an ordinance to provide death penalty for those convicted of child rape, HT takes a look at the statistics.

india Updated: Apr 23, 2018 10:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Activists hold placards demanding rapists be hanged. President Ram Nath Kovind signed an ordinance on Sunday approving death penalty for rapists of children below 12 years.
Activists hold placards demanding rapists be hanged. President Ram Nath Kovind signed an ordinance on Sunday approving death penalty for rapists of children below 12 years.(AP file photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved an ordinance for the death penalty for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years.

Other provisions included in the ordinance are speedy investigation and trial of rape cases - not more than four months - an increase in the minimum quantum of punishment for rape convicts and the scrapping of anticipatory bail if the victim is a minor.

HT takes a look at the child rape cases in India, trial pendency in courts and the conviction rate:

