Cases of child rapes up, pendency in courts high, show statistics

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved an ordinance for the death penalty for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years.

Other provisions included in the ordinance are speedy investigation and trial of rape cases - not more than four months - an increase in the minimum quantum of punishment for rape convicts and the scrapping of anticipatory bail if the victim is a minor.

HT takes a look at the child rape cases in India, trial pendency in courts and the conviction rate: