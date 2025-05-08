'He tried to kill me': Catering staff brutally beats up man for complaining about food price; Railway Ministry files FIR

The Ministry of Railways has responded to viral video of a catering staff beating up a passenger on train. They have said in a tweet that an FIR has been registered against the staff and a fine of ₹5 lakh imposed on him. Railway Ministry has tweeted that action has been taken against the man involved in the assault case.

Attacks on passenger in train

It all began when a man named Vishal complained on the IRCTC app about overcharging for multiple food items by catering staff during his train journey. He was travelling in the 3rd AC compartment of the Hemkunt Express. While his complaints were resolved by the IRCTC, the staff members he complained against later came to his seat to threaten him. He recorded the entire incident on video.

The catering staff repeatedly told him to leave his seat on the top berth and come to the lobby to speak to an official. Vishal kept asking why that was necessary. When Vishal wouldn't budge, a staff member climbed up to the seat and started beating up Vishal. He landed multiple blows even as other passengers told him to leave Vishal, calling him a child.

Vishal tearfully showed his bleeding hand and torn clothes after the attack. “They saw that I was by myself and came in to attack. This is the state of Indian Railways' safety.”

He posted the video with the tweet, “This is The Passenger Security in 3rd AC of Indian Railway #shame || When I complained about overcharging in Train by Pantry , an attempt was made to kill me 😭😭 Train no.14609 PNR - 2434633402.”

Response from Railways

IRCTC replied to the video, “Sir, it is being escalated to concerned official for necessary immediate action.”

On Thursday afternoon, Ministry of Railways shared an update: “The case is being taken with utmost seriousness. A penalty of ₹5 lakh has been imposed on the caterer. An FIR has been lodged by GRP, Kathua. The matter remains under strict watch. Stern action will follow based on the investigation outcome.”