Caught on camera: Toll plaza employees thrashed by Rajasthan police officer over payment

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 21:16 IST

A police officer was caught on camera assaulting employees of a toll booth on a state highway in Rajasthan’s Karauli district on Sunday.

The injured staff said police did not register a complaint, a charge that police denied.

Footage from a closed-circuit television or CCTV at the Felipura toll plaza on the Karauli-Hindaun City state mega highway shows some people assaulting the employees on Sunday evening. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

The toll staff said additional superintendent of police (ASP), Parmal Gurjar, posted at the police training school in Bharatpur, assaulted them when they asked him to pay the toll. He was not wearing his uniform, they added.

“When I requested them to pay the toll, a man came out of the vehicle and said that he was additional SP. I asked for his identity card because he was in civil clothes but he and others brought lathis from the SUV and attacked us. They even ransacked the property,” Govind Singh, one of the staff who got injured, said.

The contractor of the toll plaza, Laxman Singh, said the police officer thrashed the toll operator and other employees.

“With the CCTV footage, we went to the police station to register a complaint but Sadar police station [in Karauli] SHO told us to not file a case because it was against a police officer,” he said.

Karauli’s superintendent of police Anil Beniwal said denied the allegation.

“We will register a complaint if the victims approach us,” he said.

ASP Gurjar did not take calls or reply to text messages. The story will be updated when he responds.