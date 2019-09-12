CBI arrests Deepak Talwar’s aide in FCRA violation case

india

Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar’s close aide Yasmin Kapoor in its investigation into the alleged violation of FCRA (Foreign Contribution Registration Act) involving the former’s NGO Advantage India and a Rs. 90.72 crore contribution.

CBI has found evidence that Kapoor player a key role in the alleged diversion of funds and she has therefore been arrested, a CBI official said on condition of anonymity. He added that Kapoor will be produced before a court on Thursday.

An FIR was registered in the matter in November 2017 naming Deepak Talwar, his NGO M/s Advantage India, a company M/s Accordis Health Care Pvt Ltd and its representative Sunil Khandelwal and MD Raman Kapoor, a consultant M/s T Kapoor and unknown persons for criminal conspiracy, forgery and under sections of FCRA , 2010.

Talwar was arrested by ED in January after he was deported from Dubai in another case where he is alleged to have acted as a middleman to secure favourable air traffic rights for foreign private airlines in 2008-09 at the cost of national carrier Air India. CBI later arrested him in July and interrogated him at length. Kapoor too is being investigated in the air traffic rights case.

