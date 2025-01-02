CBI arrests its own officer for taking ‘undue advantage’ of those he probed

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case against its own deputy superintendent on allegations of taking “undue advantage” of individuals who he probed, according to a press release. The CBI arrested their own officer for accepting bribes from those he probed (Representational image)

The official statement issued by the CBI noted that in compliance with their zero tolerance policy towards corruption and other misdemeanours, they had registered a case against their own officer.

“CBI has registered a case against its own Dy SP and others on the allegations of obtaining undue advantage from different individuals who were within the ambit of the investigation being conducted by him,” the statement said.

The FIR mentions that the accused officer had allegedly had been using the services of different middlemen to route bribe money through various accounts and hawala channels.

After the FIR was registered, the CBI also conducted searches at 20 locations in Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. Cash worth ₹55 lakh was seized, as well as property papers showing investments worth approximately ₹1.78 crores.

Book entries also transactions worth Rs.1.63 crores, along with other incriminating documents and articles. The CBI's investigation into the officer's alleged wrongdoings is still ongoing.

The agency also dismissed three officer and five others were pushed into compulsory retirement, reported news agency PTI.

The CBI also recently fired Inspector Rahul Raj, and forfeited his medal for Excellence in Investigation, that he received in 2023 from the union home ministry. He was caught by the agency allegedly taking ₹10 lakhs as a bribe.

