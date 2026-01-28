CBI facilitates deportation of 3 Malaysian nationals to Kuala Lumpur

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday facilitated the deportation of three Malaysian nationals—alleged members of an organised criminal gang—who were wanted by authorities in Kuala Lumpur, officers said on Wednesday. CBI officers said the trio had arrived in Mumbai from the United Kingdom (UK) last week and were detained with the help of central agencies. (Representative photo)

The three suspects, Sridharan Subramaniam, Pratifkumar Selvaraj and Navindren Raj Cumarason, against whom Interpol Red Notices were issued, were handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police, which arrived in Mumbai on Sunday.

“CBI, acting as the National Central Bureau (NCB) for Interpol in India, in close coordination with NCB–Kuala Lumpur, has successfully facilitated the deportation of three Red Notice subjects—Sridharan Subramaniam, Pratifkumar Selvaraj and Navindren Raj Cumarason—from India to Malaysia on January 27 through established Interpol cooperation mechanisms,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

“The said individuals are wanted by the Malaysian authorities for offences related to organised criminal activities, committed with common intention, with the objective of obtaining material benefit, power or influence,” the spokesperson said.

“Subsequently, NCB–Kuala Lumpur formally sought the cooperation of NCB–New Delhi to facilitate their deportation to Malaysia for further legal proceedings. Pursuant to the request, an escort team from the Royal Malaysia Police arrived in Mumbai on January 25. With the cooperation and facilitation extended by NCB–New Delhi and other concerned Indian authorities, the Malaysian escort team escorted the subjects back to Malaysia in a smooth and coordinated manner,” the spokesperson said.

The trio are part of an organised criminal syndicate in Malaysia, against which a crackdown was launched by Kuala Lumpur last year. The gang was allegedly involved in territorial disputes, people familiar with the development said, requesting anonymity.