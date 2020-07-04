e-paper
CBI files case against impersonator posing as PMO official

CBI files case against impersonator posing as PMO official

Anirudh Singh, the accused, also called Boeing India officials asking them to meet Mishra and Union home minister Amit Shah for their bids in the ministry of defence.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 11:06 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against a man for impersonating as an official working for the special assistant to PK Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The central agency has acted on a complaint from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and registered a case on June 30.

The accused called the Boeing executive secretary about the company’s defence bids. He informed Boeing that he had orders from his seniors to call the company.

CBI has said it will investigate which particular defence bids the impersonator was talking about and how did he get information about them.

The agency has also said there is no one named Jitendra Kumar who works as a special assistant to Mishra in PMO and it’s a clear case of impersonation.

