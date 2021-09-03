CBI files charges in derogatory remarks against judges case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet in its probe into alleged derogatory posts on social media against the judges and judiciary in Andhra Pradesh, naming one person Lingareddy Rajasekhar, who was arrested on July 9 on his arrival from Kuwait, people familiar with the development said.

The agency had taken over the probe in the matter in November last year against 16 accused on the orders of Andhra Pradesh high court.

It was alleged that the key personnel occupying posts of prominence in the State of Andhra Pradesh by intentionally targeting the Judiciary, made derogatory posts on social media platform against Judges and Judiciary following some Court verdicts delivered by the Judges of Hon’ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said on Thursday that after taking over the probe, CBI had got objectionable posts removed from the social media platforms, public domains and a lot of such posts/accounts were removed from internet.

It was only after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana lamented the central agency last month saying it doesn’t help the judiciary, that it initiated action in the case.

Five arrests were made in July and August including that of Rajasekhar, who is currently in judicial custody.

After registration of the case, the CBI traced 13 of the 16 accused named in the first information report (FIR) on various digital platforms, said an officer.

Two accused are said to be based in the US while another person is also abroad somewhere.