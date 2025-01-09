Menu Explore
CBI files new corruption case against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

ByHT News Desk
Jan 09, 2025 11:15 PM IST

The CBI alleged that the company had approached Karti Chidambaram to help it lift the ban.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case of corruption against former finance minister P Chidambaram's son and Congress MP, Karti Chidambaram.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram(PTI file photo)
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram(PTI file photo)

The agency has accused the MP of providing relief to alcoholic beverage company Diageo Scotland over a ban on the duty-free sale of its whisky.

The CBI FIR said the case is linked to a suspicious payment made to Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd, "an entity controlled" by Karti P Chidambaram and his close aide S Bhaskararaman, by Diageo Scotland and Sequoia Capitals, reported PTI.

"Enquiry revealed that out of various proposals of FIPB enquired into, it was found that Diageo Scotland and Sequoia Capitals have suspiciously transferred funds to Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd., an entity controlled by Sh. Karti P Chidambaram and his close aide S Bhaskararaman," it said.

Also read: Delhi HC seeks CBI stand on Chidambaram's plea over framing of charges in INX Media case

CBI said its probe found that Diageo Scotland, UK used to import duty-free Johnnie Walker whisky.

In April 2005, India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), banned the sale of the Diageo Group's duty-free products in India, which resulted in a huge loss to Diageo Scotland as 70 per cent of its business in India pertained to the sale of Johnnie Walker whisky.

Also read: All about INX media case, in which Chidambaram, son Karti are accused

What's the charge against Karti Chidambaram?

The CBI alleged that the company had approached Karti Chidambaram to help it lift the ban. The firm allegedly paid 15000 US dollars to Advantage Strategic Consulting on the pretext of providing consultancy fees.

Also read: INX Media case: ED directs Karti Chidambaram to vacate Delhi house

Karti Chidambaram has been facing multiple corruption cases. He was arrested by CBI in February 2018 in the INX media case and was granted bail in March 2018.

With inputs from PTI


