CBI gets Centre’s nod to prosecute Lalu in land-for-jobs scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has received the Centre’s sanction to prosecute former railways minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad in the land-for-jobs scam.

The former Bihar chief minister, who is currently in Singapore after undergoing a kidney transplant, has been accused of allegedly taking land from 12 candidates in return for jobs in Railways during his stint as railway minister between 2004 and 2009.

The case is currently being heard by a Delhi court.

“In the amended Prevention of Corruption Act, a prior sanction is needed for the agency to prosecute a public servant for offences relating to his stint in that office,” a CBI spokesperson said.

The agency submitted the sanction before a special court on Friday, the spokesperson added.

On October 7 last year, CBI had filed its charge sheet against 16 people, including Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and two former senior railway officials – former general manager Sowmya Raghvan and former chief personnel officer Kamal Deep – in the case.

Seven candidates, who allegedly sold their land to Prasad and his family in lieu of the jobs, were also named in the charge sheet.

Prasad has already been convicted and sentenced in a number of fodder scam cases and is currently out on bail.

