Probe reveals Agusta accused Christian Michel funded foreign travel of 2 IAF officers: CBI to court

The alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, Christian Michel had borne foreign air travel expenses of serving and retired Indian Air Force officials, the CBI told a Delhi court on Saturday.

The investigation agency got a four-day extension of Michel’s custody.

Michel was produced in Patiala House court of Delhi after his 5-day CBI remand ended. CBI had earlier sought an extension of his custody by five days, saying that they wanted to confront him with more evidence and also take him to Mumbai.

The agency said investigation has revealed that Michel had borne the air travel expenses of two serving/retired air force officials and their family members amounting to RS 92 lakh during 2009-2013 period.

Michel’s counsel Aljo Joseph moved an application seeking to remove the Interpol notice against him.

CBI said that it might have to make Michel’s overseas lawyer, Rosemary Patrizi, who has represented him in Italy and Switzerland, a witness in the case.

When CBI raised questions on her credentials, Rosemary presented her passport and Milan court ID to the court, which allowed her to meet Michel for 10 minutes.

Rosemary had wanted to meet Michel and Aljo had moved an application in the court earlier. But the court had kept the petition pending and asked her to come to the court first.

Rosemary now again sought to meet Michel in prison, saying she was leaving for Italy on Monday and would not be able to come back soon as it was Christmas season. However, the CBI opposed this.

Michel’s counsel pressed for his bail, saying he would give all the supporting documents to the CBI. Rosemary told the CBI counsel that she will give all the documents, including a pen drive.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 15:48 IST