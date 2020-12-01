e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CBI launches fresh searches in coal theft case allegedly involving ECL officials

CBI launches fresh searches in coal theft case allegedly involving ECL officials

The CBI had, on November 28, launched a massive search operation at 45 locations in four states after registering the case.The agency on Tuesday started searches again at the official and residential premises of the accused officials of ECL in the Asansol region

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 22:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asansol
The CBI had acted on information from “reliable sources” indicating illegal excavation and theft of coal in the leasehold area of ECL in “connivance” with the officials of ECL, CISF and Railways
The CBI had acted on information from “reliable sources” indicating illegal excavation and theft of coal in the leasehold area of ECL in “connivance” with the officials of ECL, CISF and Railways(AP)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Tuesday started a fresh round of searches at five locations in the Asansol region of West Bengal in connection with the alleged large scale pilferage of coal through illegal mining by Anup Manjhi in connivance with the officials of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) and others, officials said. 

The CBI had, on November 28, launched a massive search operation at 45 locations in four states after registering the case.The agency on Tuesday started searches again at the official and residential premises of the accused officials of ECL in the Asansol region, they said.

The CBI teams also started scanning the documents seized during the November 28 searches when it had recovered Rs 40 lakh cash, documents, electronic devices and instruments of financial transactions, they said.

The agency may send digital evidence for forensic analysis to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), they said.

The CBI registered the case on Friday against Manjhi, ECL General Managers Amit Kumar Dhar (of then Kunustoria area now Pandaveswar area) and Jayesh Chandra Rai (Kajor area) besides ECL Chief of Security Tanmay Das, Area Security Inspector, Kunustoria Dhananjay Rai and SSI and security in-charge Kajor area Debashish Mukherjee.

It is alleged that accused Manjhi alias Lala is involved in the illegal mining and theft of coal from leasehold mines of ECL in Kunustoria and Kajora areas, they said.

The CBI had acted on information from “reliable sources” indicating illegal excavation and theft of coal in the leasehold area of ECL in “connivance” with the officials of ECL, CISF and Railways.

tags
top news
BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
After Delhi and Gujarat, UP caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs
After Delhi and Gujarat, UP caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs
No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting
No agreement between farm unions, govt: Who said what during meeting
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
‘I never show off’: Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi reciting Bengali verse
‘I never show off’: Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi reciting Bengali verse
Covid+ patients treated as untouchables once posters outside homes, says SC
Covid+ patients treated as untouchables once posters outside homes, says SC
China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks
China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks
Watch | Protesting farmers vs Congress workers: Heated argument over posters
Watch | Protesting farmers vs Congress workers: Heated argument over posters
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In