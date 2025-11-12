New Delhi, The CBI has arrested two alleged conmen Ajit Kumar Patra and Minku Lal Jain who were running a "sophisticated impersonation and bribery racket" purportedly involving senior public servants and private individuals, officials said on Wednesday. CBI nabs two conmen for running impersonation, bribery racket

Patra, in connivance with Jain, impersonated high-ranking officials of various government departments, ministries, enforcement departments and judicial officers.

They used false identities to gain undue favours in exchange for illegal gratification, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"Investigation revealed that the accused, while frequently claiming proximity to senior government officials, used name-dropping tactics to intimidate and manipulate targets," the spokesperson said.

The agency alleged that Patra and Jain enjoyed unwarranted VIP protocols and privileges, stay in official houses, access to restricted high security zones at public events and religious gatherings by misrepresenting themselves as officials from central agencies and enforcement officials, the agency alleged.

"A raid was conducted by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence , Jaipur, on November 4 at the premises of Vinod Parihar, CEO of Cybdeer Network Private Limited," the spokesperson said.

In a bid to evade arrest, Parihar allegedly contacted the accused, who demanded and obtained ₹18 lakhs to "settle" the matter with unknown officials of DGGI, Jaipur, the official added.

The CBI arrested the duo when the alleged bribe money was delivered to them by Jagjit Singh Gill, who was sent by Parihar.

Trap amount of ₹18 lakhs was recovered from them besides seizure of ₹3.7 crore cash, gold jewellery weighing around 1 kg, 26 property documents in name of Patra and his relatives, four luxury vehicles, according to the statement.

It added that 12 other vehicles and incriminating material, including digital devices, have also been seized during searches at various premises spread across Delhi, Rajasthan and Odisha.

