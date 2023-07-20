CBI questions Munmun Dhamecha in probe against Sameer Wankhede

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday questioned Munmun Dhamecha, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team led by its former zonal Sameer Wankhede on October 3, 2021, along with actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, in connection with its corruption probe against the officer. It was alleged by Sameer Wankhede’s team that 5 grams charas was recovered from Munmun Dhamecha during the raid on Cordelia cruise. (File Photo)

Dhamecha, a model, appeared before the agency in Delhi and recorded her statement in the probe.

It was alleged by Wankhede’s team that 5 grams charas was recovered from Dhamecha during the raid on Cordelia cruise.

However, a special investigation team (SIT) of the NCB later red-flagged several lapses and irregularities in the operation on the cruise ship conducted under the supervision of Wankhede.

SIT filed a charge sheet against 14 people in the raid on the Cordelia cruise ship on May 27, 2022, while clearing six accused, including Aryan Khan.

NCB’s internal probe revealed that name of Aryan Khan was included at the last moment in the “information note” of the agency. Besides, procedures such as documentation of seizure of phones, and the recording of statements were not done properly by Wankhede’s team, the investigation found. Wankhede’s assets are also under CBI’s scanner.

CBI booked Wankhede and four others, Vishwa Vijay Singh, intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan, and two private persons K P Gosavi and Sanvile D’Souza on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint from the Narcotics Control Bureau.