CBI searches 9 places over alleged embezzlement of govt fund

The federal agency has registered a case against former Manipur CM O Ibobi Singh, former chairman of Manipur Development Society (MDS), Y Ningthem Singh, MDS’ ex-project director, and others on the request of the Manipur government and further notification from the Centre.

india Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:07 IST
Neeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The persons have been accused of misappropriating government funds to the tune of approximately Rs 332 crore out of nearly Rs 518 crore, which was released for executing development work.
The persons have been accused of misappropriating government funds to the tune of approximately Rs 332 crore out of nearly Rs 518 crore, which was released for executing development work.(PTI FILE/ Representative Image)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at nine locations including Aizawl, Imphal and Gurgaon, in a case related to the alleged misappropriation of government funds worth crores of rupees, officials said on Friday.

The federal agency has registered a case against former CM of Manipur O Ibobi Singh, former chairman of Manipur Development Society (MDS), Y Ningthem Singh, MDS’ ex-project director, retired bureaucrats DS Poonia, PC Lawmuknga, O Nabakishore Singh, MDS’ administrative officer S Ranjit Singh, and others on the request of the Manipur government and further notification from the Centre.

The persons have been accused of misappropriating government funds to the tune of approximately Rs 332 crore out of nearly Rs 518 crore, which was released for executing development work.

More details are awaited.

