CBI starts probe into alleged irregularities in appointments by UP’s public service commission in 2010

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a preliminary enquiry involving unknown officials of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for alleged irregularities and misconduct in the 2010 examination for the post of additional private secretary.

Agency sources said the PE was registered on February 14 on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government in September 2018.

The Centre also issued an order in the matter in January this year.

A source said that in the 2010 examination conducted by the UPPSC, “unknown officials” showed undue favours to candidates which resulted in selection of non-deserving candidates who did not fulfil the eligibility criteria.

“Some of the selected candidates were close relatives of the then UPPSC officials,” the source added.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 18:14 IST