CBI team visits Mumbai resort for probe in Sushant case

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 13:39 IST

CBI officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on Monday visited a Mumbai-based resort where the actor is said to have spent a couple of months, and also continued the questioning of the actor’s friend and cook at the DRDO guest house here.

Rajput’s accountant Rajat Mewati was also called on Monday for questioning at the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths probing the case are staying, an official said.

A CBI team on Monday reached the Waterstone Resort in suburban Andheri, where Rajput is apparently spent about two months, for questioning its staff in connection with the probe into his death, according to the official.

The probing team went to the resort on Sunday also, but left as its staff members were not there.

Meanwhile, Rajput’s accountant Mewati, flat-mate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh reached the DRDO guest house for questioning by the CBI, the official said.

The CBI questioned Pithani, Neeraj and Rajput’s domestic help Deepesh Sawant on Saturday and Sunday also.

These three were present in Rajput’s house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room on June 14.

On Sunday, the CBI team questioned Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant at the DRDO guest house and later took them to the late actor’s residence.

After spending three hours there, the central agency team left the place along with Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant, who were then again taken to the DRDO guest house in the evening for questioning, the official said.

Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team which visited Rajput’s residence, the official said.

On Saturday also, the CBI team accompanied by Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant visited the late actor’s house to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead.

On Friday, the CBI officials had recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput’s father in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI.

After Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in June, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death.

Later, Rajput’s father filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Chakraborty and her family of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his money.