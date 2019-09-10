CBSE asks schools to exhort students to take part in aptitude test

india

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CSBE) has directed the schools, affiliated with it, to encourage students of Classes 5 to 12 to enrol for the national assessment for scientific temperament and aptitude (NASTA) test.

The vision is to identify and capture scientific and technological temperament in students to make India a global leader in the field of science, technology and humanities.

A circular in this regard has been issued by the board asking schools to promote science awareness and technology among students.

The circular stated that, in view of the growing pace and complexity of the knowledge system in the present times, it has been realised that there is a critical need to quantitatively assess the awareness and knowledge of students on various subjects regularly and objectively.

The assessment will identify the talent at the primitive stage and rupturing them in their areas of strength. The outcome of the knowledge and awareness mapping platform (KAMP) will provide a comprehensive assessment not only to the young students, but also to schools, teachers and parents.

The affiliated schools can enrol online through KAMP website http://www.kamp.res.in. Each participating student has to pay ₹400 as registration fee to his/her school. Students will be given preparation tips, sample questions, examination guidelines and , assessment pattern details online. The assessment report will be posted to schools and also be available online. All participants will receive a comprehensive report with an advisory report.

Nankana Sahib Public School principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich, said, “We will inform the students regarding the test and will motivate them to participate in it. Class teachers will also be directed to guide the interested students.”

Shamrock Christian Senior Secondary School principal P Singh, said, “This is a great initiative and will motivate students to participate in this assessment. We will inform the parents regarding this circular and will make the interested students apply online.”

