CBSE paper re-exam decision in interest of people, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday called the CBSE’s decision on reconducting exams for class 10 and 12 leaked papers to be in “wider interest of the students and academics”.

“Class 12 examination is important for career and the retest of 12th economics paper will happen on April 25, 2018. I think the confusion should be over and there is clarity. It’s in the wider interest of the students and academics, “ Javadekar said in a tweet.

“The sensitive government has taken decision in the interest of students. No nation wide retest for class10 mathematics paper barring Delhi, NCR and Haryana, that too if needed.

“But if we have to take the retest of 10th class Math paper in Delhi, NCR and Haryana it will be done only after getting full information and will be conducted in July,” he added.

The announcement for the reconduct of exams -- provisionally for class 10 and across the board for class 12 -- was made by Anil Swarup, School Education Secretary at the HRD Ministry, on Friday evening.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had on Wednesday said that it will reconduct the exams for the Maths and Economics paper for class 10 and class 12, after it learnt that question papers for the two subjects were leaked on social media.