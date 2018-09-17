CBSE topper’s gangrape: CM Khattar warns of strict action against those who help the accused

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday warned that strict action will be taken against those who help the two absconding accused in the Rewari ganagrape case, where a CBSE topper was allegedly drugged and assaulted by three men.

“Police have been directed to take strict action in the case. The other two accused in the case will also be arrested soon. Appeal to the public to not harbour them. Strict legal action will be taken against those who harbour them,” Khattar said.

Of the three main accused, Nishu was arrested on Sunday while two others, including an armyman, are absconding. Pankaj, the accused armyman who was on leave when the crime took place, was supposed to re-join his duty on Saturday but he didn’t return, the investigators said. The third accused Manish is also missing.

The owner of the borewell room, where the crime took place, and a medical practitioner have also been arrested.

The three arrested accused were sent to five-day police remand by the Civil Court in Kanina.

Home minister Rajnath Singh, speaking in Jammu, said he had spoken to the chief minister, who had assured him that appropriate action would be taken in the case.

In her complaint, the girl who is now a college student said that on September 12, two accused Pankaj and Manish drugged her and took her near a well in a car where she recognised Nishu after gaining consciousness. However, she was again drugged and allegedly gangraped.

Meanwhile, Sudarshan Panwar, Medical Superintendent, Rewari district hospital said, “Her condition is normal now and she is emerging well from trauma.”

Rewari SP Rahul Sharma, who met the survivor, said, “Safety of victim is one of the main concern, arresting remaining accused is another. It doesn’t end with arrest but with convection of the accused. So securing evidence and ensuring they get convicted through fast track court would be the next step.”

He said his teams were working to arrest the remaining accused at the earliest.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 13:49 IST