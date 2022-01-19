CDS Rawat's brother to join BJP? Here's what he said on meeting Uttarakhand CM

Colonel (retd) Vijay Rawat, brother of India's late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, on Wednesday, met Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami leading to speculation that he might join the ruling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls in the hill state.

The retired colonel met the Uttarakhand chief minister in Delhi, following which he said, “I like his (Dhami's) vision for the state. It matches with what my brother (the late CDS) had in his mind.”

When asked about his joining the saffron camp, he said, “In case they ask me, I will serve the people of Uttarakhand.”

I like his (Uttarakhand CM) vision for State. It matches what my brother (late CDS Bipin Rawat) had in his mind. BJP has same mindset. In case they ask me, I'll serve people of Uttarakhand (will you join BJP?): Late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s brother Colonel Vijay Rawat (retired) https://t.co/6U7uBLWphR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2022

The Uttarakhand chief minister, too, took to his personal handle on Twitter to salute the service to the nation done by the Rawat family.

“Today in Delhi, met Col. Vijay Rawat ji, brother of the first CDS of the country and the pride of Uttarakhand Late Bipin Rawat ji,” wrote Dhami on Twitter. “We salute the service to the nation done by Bipin Rawat ji and his family. I will always work to transform Uttarakhand according to their dreams.”

आज दिल्ली में देश के प्रथम CDS और उत्तराखण्ड के अभिमान स्वर्गीय श्री बिपिन रावत जी के भाई कर्नल विजय रावत जी से भेंट की। बिपिन रावत जी व उनके परिवार द्वारा की गई राष्ट्रसेवा को हमारा नमन है। मैं सदैव उनके सपनों के अनुरूप उत्तराखण्ड बनाने हेतु कार्य करता रहूंगा। pic.twitter.com/iACim4sNqG — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 19, 2022

CDS Rawat, who hailed from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 along with 13 others, including his wife Madhulika.

In the days following his death, it was revealed that the four-star general of the Indian Army had a bunch of unfulfilled plans in service to the nation, including the setting up of more than a few ‘sainik schools’ across India to help underprivileged students prepare themselves for the armed forces.

Remembering the late CDS, Dhami said, “On the strength of his (General Rawat's) extraordinary talent, hard work, and indomitable courage and bravery, he rose to the highest post of the army and gave a new direction to the security systems of the country and the Indian Army. Uttarakhand has also suffered a great loss due to his sudden demise. We all will always be proud of this great son of ours.”

Now, the potential inclusion of the late CDS’ brother into the BJP fold ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections is likely to provide the party with an additional electoral edge.

Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.