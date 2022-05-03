'Celebrate at home': No curfew relaxation in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone today

The curfew in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone has not been relaxed on Tuesday as India celebrates Akshay Tritya and Eid. The district saw clashes last month when processions were carried out on Ram Navami.

All religious places remain closed, news agency PTI reported, citing officials. The administration has asked people to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya at their homes.

Around 1,300 police personnel have been deployed, and strict monitoring is being done through drones and CCTVs, according to reports. “In view of the upcoming festivals, a total of 1,300 police personnel have been deployed and we are monitoring through drones and over 170 CCTVs. All religious places will be closed as curfew is imposed, and no relaxations will be provided,” said Rohit Keswani, Khargone superitendent of police, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Along with this, temporary jails have been set up for those who violate the curfew, reported news agency PTI.

Restrictions were imposed in Khargone - which is about 300 km from the state capital of Bhopal, in Madhya Pradesh - after violent clashes broke out on April 10 as a Ram Navami procession made its way past a mosque. According to the police, vehicles, and shops, and at least a dozen houses were burnt. With this, several people, including police personnel, were left injured. Over 120 people have been arrested in the case so far.

Two weeks ago, the body of a 28-year-old man, who went missing after communal clashes, was identified by his family at Indore’s M Y Hospital. This was the first reported casualty of the violence, according to the police. The victim's family had alleged a “police cover-up” in the case.

Meanwhile, the state government has allocated a budget of ₹1 crore to aid those affected by the violence.

