News / India News / 'Celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion,’ PM Modi greets on Christmas Day

'Celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion,’ PM Modi greets on Christmas Day

ANI |
Dec 25, 2023 10:36 AM IST

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Christmas while wishing for peace and prosperity for all. He also recalled the noble teachings of Jesus Christ.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(File photo)

"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let's celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolises and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ," PM Modi said in a message on his official social media account.

People across the country celebrated Christmas eve with mass midnight prayers taking place in different states. The churches were lit up and people even burst firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh to celebrate the winter festival.

Midnight mass prayers were held at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi on the occasion of Christmas. Prayers were also held at St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru.

Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on Monday.

