Central agencies sabotaging Kerala’s pet projects, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

india

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 21:04 IST

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the central investigating agencies were exceeding their jurisdiction to malign the state government and sabotage its pet developmental projects.

Addressing a news conference in the state capital he came down heavily on central agencies saying they were “acting in a prejudiced manner to portray the state government in bad light”.

“I think except one all agencies are hovering over the skies of the state. They can’t interfere with decisions taken by the executive. They are summoning officials at will and demoralising them. We will not allow this,” he said.

His statement came in the wake of the ruling Left Democratic Front’s state-wide protest against the Union government and its agencies.

The Kerala government had initially welcomed the probe by the NIA into the gold smuggling case after the seizure of 30 kg gold that came to the United Arab Emirates consulate in the state capital in July camouflaged as diplomatic baggage.

But it has taken offence after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that is also involved in the probe, sent a communiqué to the chief secretary last month seeking details of four projects of the government - K Phone, e Mobility Hub, Smarty City and Down Town. The ED claims it came across alleged irregularities in some of these projects when it was probing money-laundering linked to the gold smuggling case.

The ED suspects that kickbacks and commissions were paid in some of these projects but the state government feels that the agency’s conduct is aimed at sabotaging these projects.

The ED’s suspicion about kickbacks was fuelled after it found Rs one crore in cash and two kg gold in the locker of Swapna Suresh, one of the main accused in the gold smuggling case.

She reportedly told investigators that the money was the commission she received for clinching a deal with an international aid agency ‘Red Crescent’ which funded the Life Mission project in Vadakkencherry in Thrissur district.

The government is also angry at central agencies after Vijayan’s former secretary M Sivasankar gave a statement that he was forced to take the name of senior political leaders and others and he was victimised by central agencies for not toeing their line in the gold smuggling case.

In a statement in the High Court, Sivasankar also said he had become a pawn in the state-Centre cold war and central agencies were leaking concocted stories to discredit the state.

The senior IAS officer who was suspended after his alleged liaison with Swapna Suresh came to light said the ongoing investigation was politically motivated. He said he was arraigned as an accused based on some WhatsApp chats and he claimed he was not aware of smuggling activities of Suresh. His bail plea is coming up before a special court in Kochi on Tuesday.