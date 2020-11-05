e-paper
Central forces may be posted at border between Assam, Mizoram

Central security forces could soon be deployed along the Assam-Mizoram border to ease tension between the two sides, Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua said on Wednesday.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 03:46 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Areas along the 164 km border have been tense since last month over incidents of violence in which people from both sides have been injured.
Areas along the 164 km border have been tense since last month over incidents of violence in which people from both sides have been injured. (File photo for representation)
         

According to Assam, security personnel from Mizoram have encroached parts of its territory, while the latter maintains that the area belongs to it. “Government of India has indicated that some forces would be made available... I think there will be peace on both sides when the forces come,” Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua.

