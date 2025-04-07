Menu Explore
Central government raises excise duty on petrol and diesel by 2 per litre

ByHT News Desk
Apr 07, 2025 03:55 PM IST

The excise duty on petrol was increased to ₹13 per litre and that on diesel to ₹10, as per the department of revenue's order.

The union government has raised excise duty by 2 per litre for both petrol and diesel. The notification states that the revised excise duty will come into effect on April 8, 2025. The excise duty on petrol was increased to 13 per litre and that on diesel to 10, as per the order.

The excise duty of petrol and diesel has increased by ₹2 per litre
The excise duty of petrol and diesel has increased by 2 per litre (HT_PRINT)

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, however, informed the masses that the retail prices of petrol and diesel would remain the same.

"PSU Oil Marketing Companies have informed that there will be no increase in retail prices of Petrol and Diesel, subsequent to the increase affected in Excise Duty Rates today," it wrote on X.

The order stated that the increased duty had been imposed by the Central government in public interest, under section 5A of the Central Excise Act, 1944 and section 147 of the Finance Act, 2002.

(This is a developing story. Details awaited.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
