Central team to attend Kerala priest’s ordination at Vatican

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the visit of a high-level Indian delegation to Vatican City to attend the elevation of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad, a priest originally from Kerala, to the rank of cardinal. The ceremony is set to take place on Saturday and will be presided over by Pope Francis himself. Pope Francis will preside over Koovakad’s elevation. (AP)

Union minister of state for minority affairs George Kurian told reporters on Thursday that the seven-member delegation led by him will leave on Friday and will also be meeting Pope Francis. Other members of the delegation are former minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP Satam Singh Sandhu, BJP leader Anil Antony, former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) head Anoop Antony, and BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan.

Kurian said, ”PM Narendra Modi’s vision of equal rights and opportunities for all religions has made India safest country for minorities.”

Koovakad, 51, is currently responsible for managing the Pope’s international travel schedule. He is from the Syro-Malabar Catholic Archdiocese of Changanacherry in Kerala. Born on August 11, 1973, Koovakad was ordained a priest in 2004. After completing his training at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy, he joined the Vatican Diplomatic Service in 2006. Since then, he has served in several Apostolic Nunciatures, including in countries such as Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela. He is now based in Vatican City.

In the Roman Catholic Church, cardinals are senior clergy members who serve as counsellors to the Pope, assist in governing the church, and elect a new Pope when the Holy See is vacant. Koovakad will be one of 21 new cardinals from around the world to be appointed during this historic ceremony. Koovakad will become the sixth person from Kerala to be elevated to the rank of cardinal. Koovakad is also the third person to become the Cardinal from the Changanassery Archdiocese, following Cardinal Antony Padiyara and Cardinal George Alencherry.

Antony said the visit of the delegation will be a step towards “strengthening both domestic and global ties”. He added that the Prime Minister’s philosophy of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” aims to bring everyone together, and “despite historical distance from the BJP due to misinformation spread by political opponents, the party has seen increasing support from the Christian community in India”.